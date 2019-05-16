Couple caught on camera having sex at Mt. Healthy Park, both wanted for public indecency

UPDATE: Mt. Healthy police say they’ve identified the two people caught on camera. The 18-year-old female surrendered to police and was charged with public indecency. Police have not been able to locate the male. Original story below:
CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Mt. Healthy police are looking for a couple that was caught having sex at a park on Hill Avenue.
Police say it happened Wednesday evening around 8 p.m. and was caught on camera.
Cameras now surround Mt. Healthy Park after previous reports of vandalism, according to police. They say this incident happened right underneath one of them.
The two were seen engaging in sexual activity inside a car while it was still light outside, police said, adding people and children were around at the time. The two are now wanted for public indecency.
Police say the incident was reported by a park official who was reviewing the cameras.
Mt. Healthy police say they have received a lot of tips from the public since posting about this on Facebook but if you know anything that could help with their investigation call Detective Jones at 513-728-3182 or email the department at mthpdcrimetips@mthealthy.org.
