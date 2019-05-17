Contests
Annual police memorial, parade Downtown Tuesday

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - In honor of National Police Memorial Week, a special ceremony will take place Tuesday morning at Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati.

The many departments and agencies that make up Hamilton County’s police community will hold their traditional police memorial observance beginning at 11 a.m.

After, the parade will march north to the Police Memorial directly across from Ezzard Charles Drive to Cincinnati Police District 1 headquarters.

At that location there will be a ceremony symbolizing the loss and honor of fallen officers followed by a bugler playing “Taps,” a flyover of the “Missing Man” formation and a 21-gun salute.

A benediction will close the day’s events.

During Police Memorial Week, open houses will be held at each of the Cincinnati Police Districts so the public can meet the officers who protect and serve their neighborhoods. The open house for District 2 already was held Monday.

Residents also can learn about some of CPD’s specialized squads such as the K9 Unit, Mountain Bike Patrol and SWAT Team.

All open houses will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Tuesday: District 1, 310 Ezzard Charles Dr., West End
  • Wednesday: District 3, 2300 Ferguson Rd., Westwood
  • Thursday: District 4, 4150 Reading Rd., Avondale
  • Friday: District 5 - This open house will be held at College Hill Presbyterian Church, 5742 Hamilton Ave., College Hill

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

