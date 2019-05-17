Contests
Annual police memorial service, parade in Downtown Cincinnati

In honor of National Police Memorial Week, a special ceremony and parade honoring law enforcement will take place starting at 11 a.m. Friday at Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - In honor of National Police Memorial Week, a special ceremony and parade honoring law enforcement will take place starting at 11 a.m. Friday at Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati.

After, the parade of local police with their families and other supporters will march north to the Police Memorial in the West End.

It’s located directly across Ezzard Charles Drive from Cincinnati Police District 1 headquarters.

That’s where there will be the traditional ceremony symbolizing the loss and honor of fallen officers. It will include a bugler playing “Taps,” a flyover of the “Missing Man” formation and a 21-gun salute.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the ceremony for the first time by sending its helicopter and pilots at the request of Cincinnati police, according to Sheriff Richard Jones.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office no longer has helicopters after switching to drones.

A benediction will close the day’s events.

