Annual police memorial, parade Downtown Friday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - In honor of National Police Memorial Week, a special ceremony will take place Friday morning at Fountain Square.

The many departments and agencies that make up Hamilton County’s police community will hold their traditional police memorial observance beginning at 11 a.m.

After, the parade will march north to the Police Memorial directly across from Ezzard Charles Drive to Cincinnati Police District 1 headquarters.

At that location there will be a ceremony symbolizing the loss and honor of fallen officers followed by a bugler playing “Taps,” a flyover of the “Missing Man” formation and a 21-gun salute.

A benediction will close the day’s events.

Two law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty earlier this year, Bill Brewer, a detective with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, who was fatally shot, and Colerain Township Police Officer Dale Woods, who was fatally struck at the scene of a previous traffic crash.

A third one, Clearcreek Township Police Officer Jerrid Lee, died in a car crash while he was driving to the gym to exercise before work.

Related:

‘Bill gave his life as he lived it: As a hero’

A final farewell for Officer Dale Woods: ‘He was a man of service'

Coroner: Tragic start to 2019 for law enforcement

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.