Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Annual police memorial, parade Downtown Friday

By Deborah Liniz and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Updated: May. 17, 2019 at 5:37 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - In honor of National Police Memorial Week, a special ceremony will take place Friday morning at Fountain Square.

The many departments and agencies that make up Hamilton County’s police community will hold their traditional police memorial observance beginning at 11 a.m.

After, the parade will march north to the Police Memorial directly across from Ezzard Charles Drive to Cincinnati Police District 1 headquarters.

At that location there will be a ceremony symbolizing the loss and honor of fallen officers followed by a bugler playing “Taps,” a flyover of the “Missing Man” formation and a 21-gun salute.

A benediction will close the day’s events.

Two law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty earlier this year, Bill Brewer, a detective with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, who was fatally shot, and Colerain Township Police Officer Dale Woods, who was fatally struck at the scene of a previous traffic crash.

A third one, Clearcreek Township Police Officer Jerrid Lee, died in a car crash while he was driving to the gym to exercise before work.

Related:

‘Bill gave his life as he lived it: As a hero’

A final farewell for Officer Dale Woods: ‘He was a man of service'

Coroner: Tragic start to 2019 for law enforcement

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

The Cincinnati Police Memorial is located on Ezzard Charles Drive, directly across the street...
Annual police memorial, parade Downtown Tuesday
Dry and warm for a While
Overnight Forecast
Police: Tri-State man tries to run over girlfriend after Facebook argument
Tyshawn Carter
Police: Cincinnati man fires crossbow into White Castle after being denied refund
‘I will not resign:’ Lakota School Board member defiant after controversies, criticism
‘I will not resign:’ Lakota School Board member defiant after controversies, criticism