NWS: Photo shows tornado touched down in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - There is photographic evidence a tornado touched down in Preble County Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The tornado developed as severe storms pushed through parts of the Tri-State, the weather service said Monday.
Based on damage reports, it touched down near West Alexandria in Preble County and then possibly continued east into Montgomery County.
Officials at the Preble County Sheriff’s Office said they had no details on damage to share Monday morning. They referred us to to the county’s emergency management agency, where we could not reach anyone for comment.
We left messages and will update this story once we hear back.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.