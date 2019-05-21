‘He’s not going anywhere’: Man accused in Covington machete attack faces judge

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The man accused of stabbing a 9-year-old in northern Kentucky sat with an interpreter by his side as he faced a judge Tuesday.

“(Esteban Portugues) admitted to being the only Hispanic male that was in the park that had the machete," Covington Police Department Detective Eric Higgins said. "He also admitted that he was waving the machete around and striking it on the ground, but he never admitted why. I asked then how did the boy get the laceration on his back and he couldn’t explain. He just said once the boys saw the machete they ran.”

Higgins also told the judge Portugues was intoxicated the night the attack happened.

The machete was found behind a dresser in a room at a home where Portugues had been staying. Portugues’ attorney asked if the machete has been sent off for fingerprint analysis. Higgins responded saying it will be tested for fingerprints and DNA.

The attack happened near the corner of West 11th Street and Hermes Avenue on May 10. The 9-year-old victim’s mother says he’s doing a lot better and is back in school.

The judge said Portugues is a danger. He is being held in the Kenton County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

The judge also says Portugues was in El Paso illegally in 2016 -- so right now he still has an ICE holder. The judge says “he’s not going anywhere.”

