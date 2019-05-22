Police: Hammer-wielding crooks push down owner in northern Ky. camera shop robbery

One of the stolen item is valued at $6,000, authorities say

Police believe three people were behind camera shop robbery in northern Kentucky during which a hammer was used to smash a display. (Source: WXIX)
May 22, 2019 at 4:38 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 1:35 PM

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (FOX19) - Police believe three people were behind a northern Kentucky camera shop robbery during which a hammer was used to smash a display.

It happened at K&R Photographics on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. Police say the store’s owner was pushed down and eventually hospitalized with a possibly dislocated elbow.

According to authorities, the three offenders smashed displays, took camera equipment -- one piece valued around $6,000 -- even dropping some outside as they fled.

It’s unclear the total value of what was taken. Police say the trio was scared off by a patron coming in to the store.

One offender was wearing a tan Carhartt hoodie and the others were wearing black hoodies, authorities said. They reportedly drove off in a VW Passat with no plate.

Villa Hills police say they are looking for information on a silver Volkswagen, possibly a Passat, with no plate in connection with a robbery at K&R Photo Shop in Crescent Springs. (Source: Villa Hills Police Department)

Villa Hills Police Chief Brian Allen says the store video is being reviewed and should be released in a couple of days.

Anyone with information should contact the Villa Hills Police Department at (859)341-3535.

