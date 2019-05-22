‘Why are you in your underwear?’ Watch a year in body cam videos from Miami Twp. police

MIAMI TWP, Ohio (FOX19) - It’s been one year since Miami Township Police Department got outfitted with 36 body cams, and now they’re sharing some of the highlights of a year’s worth of wild footage.
"When the body cams first came in, the officers were a little intimidated by them, because some of them had been working, 15 to 20 years, and hadn’t used them. But now, I would suspect, if you talk to all 40 officers, you’d probably get 40 to zero that would want to work without them now,” said Chief Mike Mills.
It was a hard sell at first to the board of trustees to spend one $100,000 on body cams for every officer in the department. Now looking back, Mills said, they can’t imagine everyday policing without them.
"We’ve had 23,000 calls for service last year and we had one complaint. And that one complaint was resolved after we watched the video,” said Mills.
He says it was money well spent.
“I call them an insurance policy,” Mills says.
Mills shared the body cam videos online after showing them to the board of trustees Tuesday night.
“Show the residents what we actually do! Because when everybody goes to sleep, they think everybody else goes to sleep, but they don’t,” said Mills.
”Why are you in your underwear man?” you hear an officer asking a gentleman in the footage, who is outside only in his underwear and does not seem to know why.
Another guy seen in the video licks the stationary cam in back of the cruiser, using his mouth to move it, and it captures his attempt to smash out a window to escape. That’s as far as he got, with his feet dangling out the window.
"We’re the first agency in Clermont County to go full deployment,” said Mills. “Those being videotaped on those calls knew they couldn’t make something up!”
Ditto for the officers, he said.
"Yeah, the officers know that and they have to turn those body cams on, before they get to the call and they can’t turn them off, until they’re done with the call,” said Mills, who added, the cams can also reveal an officer’s more human side, like convincing a toddler he had to wear his seat belt.
"If you promise me that you’ll keep your seat belt on, I’ll let you get in my car and turn the lights and siren on,” an officer said to a boy.
Then there’s the pig who refused to be taken down without a fight.
"You’re trying to nibble on my pants!” an officer giggled, as a massive pet pig who had escaped would not cooperate.
"There’s no way you’re going to pick him up!” another officer laughed at his colleague’s attempt to pick up the massive pig.
"We get to slow it down and take it frame by frame, but the officers see it in split seconds,” said Mills, who in his 26 years as a police officer says body cams have revolutionized law enforcement.
