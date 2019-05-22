Border Patrol agent accused of sexually assaulting women

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Border Patrol agent has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women over the span of seven years.
The Tucson Police Department said Steven Charles Holmes was arrested on Tuesday, May 21 on three counts of sexual assault and three counts of aggravated assault.
Police said a woman told them she met Holmes while using an online dating app. On May 13, the victim claimed Holmes sexually assaulted her during a date.
The investigation led to more alleged victims, who reported similar incidents with Holmes. Some of the women claimed Holmes also choked or tried to suffocate them.
Holmes will be on paid administrative duties during the investigation, according to CBP.
According to a court documents, Holmes and his wife filed for divorce in February 2019.
This investigation in ongoing and anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Holmes has been an agent for seven years.
A spokesperson released this statement Wednesday:
"On May 21, 2019, Border Patrol Agent Steven C. Holmes from the Tucson Station was arrested by the Tucson Police Department for multiple charges of Sexual and Aggravated Assault.
Holmes has seven years of service with the U.S. Border Patrol. He has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation. The U.S. Border Patrol stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of its mission. We do not tolerate misconduct on, or off duty, and will fully cooperate with all investigations of alleged misconduct by our personnel. Please see the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Standards of Conduct Policy."
