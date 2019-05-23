Guide: Taste of Cincinnati 2019

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Taste of Cincinnati, presented by Kroger and produced by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, will feature 34 restaurants and 19 food trucks at the 2019 event.
Officials said in total, more than 300 menu items will be available, along with a wide variety of beers and entertainment.
The event will be held Saturday, Sunday and Monday on Fifth Street from Main Street to the ramps of Interstate 71 and Columbia Parkway.
Admission is free. Menu items cost $3 to $6.
Plan ahead - download a PDF version of the event guide and map before you go so you can pinpoint the restaurants and food trucks you’d like to stop at.
Festival Hours:
- Saturday, May 25: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Sunday, May 26: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Monday, May 27: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Recommended Parking Garages:
- Fountain Square Garage – entrance on Vine Street only
- Fourth & Main Garage
- Columbia Plaza Garage at Sixth & Sycamore
- The Banks Garage
- Queen City Square Garage - 301 E. Fourth Street
- View additional parking options
Entertainment:
Several acts will be performing at Taste of Cincinnati. Check out the full lineup and schedule at this link.
Eat & Run 5K:
The 5K will be held on Sunday, May 26 starting at 10 a.m. The start and finish line for the inaugural run and walk will be at Sentinel and Culvert Streets in downtown Cincinnati. Eat & Run packet pickups will take place the morning of the race beginning at 8 a.m.
Full list of Restaurants:
· Alfio’s Buon Cibo
· Andy’s Mediterranean Grille
· Buona Terra Gelato
· CMX CineBistro
· Conscious Kitchen
· Delicio Coal Fired Pizza
· Eddie’s BBQ
· El Vaquero Mexican Restaurante
· Eli’s BBQ
· Izzy’s
· Joella’s
· Just Q’in
· Kabobske
· Keystone Bar and Grill
· LaRosa’s
· Mahope
· Market Street Grille
· Mazunte
· McCormick & Schmick’s
· Mck’s Chicks
· Mecklenburg Gardens
· Melting Pot
· Oakbrook Bakery
· Poke Hut
· Pompilio’s
· Revolution Rotisserie
· Roll On In
· Sammy’s Gourmet Burgers & Beers
· Sawasdee
· Thai Taste
· Tickle Pickle
· Tom + Chee
· Washington Platform
· Woodhouse Kitchen + Bar
2019 Taste of Cincinnati Food Truck Alley:
· Adena’s Beefstroll
· Best Thing Smokin Food Truck & Catering
· Cheese N Chong
· Empanadas Aqui
· Fire on High
· Harvest Mobile Cuisine
· Hungry Brothers
· Just Jerks Ena’s Jamaican Grill
· Marty’s Waffles
· Slice Slice Baby
· streetpops
· SugarSnap! Sweet Treats
· Sweets & Meats BBQ
· Texas Joe Tex-Mex
· The Cheesecakery
· The Chili Hut
· The Screaming Goat
· Tin Man Grill
· Wicked Hickory
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.