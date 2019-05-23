Marvin moves out: Former Bengals coach lists Indian Hill mansion

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Who Dey say going to buy Marvin Lewis’ house?
If you’ve got a cool couple million dollars lying around, it could be you.
Cincinnati’s longtime former NFL coach packed his bags and moved out of his Indian Hill home.
Lewis’ mansion popped up on Realtor.com, but you can’t wander in and look around.
There are no open house listings, only private showings can be requested.
The home, which Realtor.com says has been active on their website for seven days, is listed as having six bedrooms and six and a half baths in its 9,177 square feet. It also sits on a 3.56 acre lot.
What would it cost to live large like the 16-year Queen City coach, you ask?
The listing price is $2.7 million.
Built in 1996, the mansion includes a wine cellar, exercise room, two studies, and a nine-vehicle garage, according to the listing on the website.
Outside, the home has an aerated pond, in-ground pool, pool house and ‘outdoor kit.’
Realtor.com says ‘you’ll never want to leave’ — we think Marvin Lewis begs to differ.
His relationship status with Cincinnati is not listed on the website but you could probably guess that it would be under ‘it’s complicated.’
If you’re seriously considering the 6655 Alberly Lane property — or you’re just nosy — the Hamilton County Auditor’s website says the effective tax rate is 45.045847 and the total tax for the property $24,215.18.
Lewis, for those who need a refresher, parted ways with the Bengals after 16 seasons Dec. 31.
The Bengals hired 59-year-old Lewis in 2003.
In his 16 seasons with the Bengals he is the winningest coach in franchise history, however, that record comes without one single playoff win.
In fact, the team has made the playoffs seven times under Lewis without winning a game.
Lewis’ relationship with Bengals owner Mike Brown was often fodder for disgruntled Bengals fans looking for a quick joke.
In January 2018, soon after the Bengals announced a surprising new two year deal with Lewis, a Westwood gas station changed their sign to say, “find someone who loves you as much as Mike Brown loves Marvin Lewis.”
Maybe Realtor.com will find someone who loves Marvin Lewis’ now-former house as much as Mike Brown loved Marvin Lewis.
