Matthew 25 sending help to Missouri

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - In response to the tornadoes that struck Jefferson City, Missouri, Matthew 25: Ministries is sending help.
The nonprofit’s Disaster Response Team will depart for Jefferson City on Friday, the organization said.
The Disaster Team is responding to the “violent tornado that struck Jefferson City," on Wednesday, Matthew 25 said. The team will bring supplies like P&G personal care kits, first aid and safety kits and tarps.
To find more information or to donate to the organization, visit their website.
