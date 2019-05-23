Newport Aquarium wants you to come celebrate their new baby shark doo, doo, doo doo doo

Newport Aquarium's new shark mural (Photo: FOX19)
May 23, 2019 at 12:24 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 3:38 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Newport Aquarium is kicking off its summer season with #SharkSummer.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, celebrate with free kids admission and get up close and personal with the new baby shark (doo, doo, doo doo doo).

Between May 26 – July 21, guests will discover fun shark facts and shark-related exhibits around every corner. They will even get to touch sharks in ‘Shark Central.’

Sundays through Fridays, one kid (ages 2-12) can get in free after 4 p.m. with the purchase of a full-priced adult ticket.

The baby epaulette shark was born at the aquarium and will be on exhibit for the first time during Shark Summer.

Guests can watch her grow up in her new home inside the Seahorses gallery.

