Partnership with St. Elizabeth aims for smoke- and vape-free Newport on the Levee

“We take our role in the community very seriously when it comes to wellness and health, so when Newport on the Levee approached us about a partnership, we were eager to help. Kentucky is ranked No. 1 in the nation in deaths from cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease and top ten in deaths caused by heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, flu/pneumonia, kidney disease, and septicemia. So there is a very real need in our state and in our community to offer education and activities to help the public understand the very serious consequences of smoking and the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle,” said John Mitchell, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas and Covington.