Partnership with St. Elizabeth aims for smoke- and vape-free Newport on the Levee

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Newport on the Levee are joining forces this month to create a wellness series that will include Newport on the Levee transitioning to a smoke- and vape-free property.
In addition, with the guidance of St. Elizabeth, Newport on the Levee will host more than 40 wellness classes of yoga, dance and tai chi that will be open to the public. St. Elizabeth will also be providing free smoke cessation classes for Levee tenants.
“We take our role in the community very seriously when it comes to wellness and health, so when Newport on the Levee approached us about a partnership, we were eager to help. Kentucky is ranked No. 1 in the nation in deaths from cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease and top ten in deaths caused by heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, flu/pneumonia, kidney disease, and septicemia. So there is a very real need in our state and in our community to offer education and activities to help the public understand the very serious consequences of smoking and the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle,” said John Mitchell, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas and Covington.
Newport on the Levee’s transition to a smoke-free property is part of a national trend toward encouraging smoking cessation.
Earlier this year, Walt Disney World parks in Florida and California became smoke-free, and just last week, Walmart announced it was raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21 this July.
The schedule of classes can be found here. The first 200 guests to attend three wellness classes will receive a complimentary Lululemon water bottle.
“This program is a small part of a larger vision to transform Newport on the Levee into the community hub of activity and gathering that we know it can be. St. Elizabeth has been an excellent partner, offering their expertise so that we could develop classes and information to our guests that will improve their lives. We are excited to provide unique experiences for our neighbors and guests throughout the year, especially programs like this which will enhance their health and well-being,” said Barney Estes, Newport on the Levee General Manager.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.