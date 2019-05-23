Police searching for suspect in Middletown truck thefts

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The search is on for a man, caught on camera, who stole several trucks two weeks ago, Middletown police said.
The two-day crime spree began, according to Middletown police, at the Marathon gas station on Germantown Road. A security camera inside the gas station shows the suspect entering the store, paying for a few items at the counter, and walking to a truck that belongs to Franklin Gravel Company, police said.
Another victim of this truck theft is Schneider’s Lawn Care and Landscaping. The owners, Lisa and Mark Schneider, said they have the suspect on camera stealing one of their trucks in broad daylight.
The security camera footage shows the suspect crawling under the fence of Schneider’s Lawn Care and Landscaping just one day after security footage showed the suspect at Marathon.
Lisa Schneider said the suspect didn’t choose wisely when he decided which truck to steal.
“He got one that the transmission was messed up in,” she said.
The suspect drove the Schneider’s truck from their business on Germantown Road to the Shell gas station on Sharon Road in Sharonville, police said, and then ditched the truck at the gas station and picked up a roofer’s truck that was running and without a driver.
According to police, the suspect has a few distinct features.
“Throughout the several days of video surveillance it appears that he walks with a limp that starts to become more and more pronounced,” Middletown Police Detective Brooke McDonald said.
Police said the suspect appears to be in his mid-30s and just over 6 feet tall. Surveillance video mostly shows the suspect with a hat, but in one clip, police said, the suspect took off his hat, revealing baldness.
Schneider said the pictures are pretty clear, and thinks somebody has to recognize the suspect.
While two of the stolen trucks have been returned, police say there are still vehicles missing. Middletown police ask anyone who can identify the suspect to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
