Thunderstorms Decreasing - Threat Ends This Evening

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Thunderstorms will come to an end this evening, but they will re-fire tomorrow. The basic forecast for the holiday weekend has not changed, warm and humid air over the Tri State will bring occasional showers and thunderstorms. “Hit & Miss” is one way to phrase the forecast for today, Saturday and Monday with only scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. Most areas will not get rain those days and in any areas that do, the rain will not last long. Saturday with some sunshine temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and the humidity will push the heat index into the lower 90s. Sunday looks to be the wettest day of the holiday weekend. Scattered showers will develop during morning. Later on I have “numerous showers” in the forecast and that means any time during afternoon and evening rain will be widespread. Some of the rain Sunday could be heavy and thunderstorms could be strong. On Memorial Day the rain situation returns to “spotty”.