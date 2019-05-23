WATCH: Storm blows pollen cloud out of Cincinnati-area tree

LAKE WAYNOKA, Ohio (FOX19) - A storm blew through the Tri-State Thursday morning and it not only brought gusts of rain, but gusts of pollen too, it appears.
Elizabeth Berry captured the scene in Lake Waynoka as winds picked up and clouds rolled through Brown County.
In her video, you see winds shake the branches of nearby trees, and out comes a plume of pollen, moving like the spirit of your allergies ominously through the air.
That’s enough pollen to probably make you sneeze just looking at it.
Chris Martin, who commented on our Facebook post, says the tree is a pine tree.
The storm moved through the area quickly. In Cincinnati, the spring storm was over by 9:30 a.m.
The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency lists the pollen and mold count daily on their website.
The listed counts are expressed in grains per cubic meter of air for pollen levels, they say.
Thursday’s pollen level was listed as moderate at 95 cubic meters of air.
However, the most prevalent type affecting the air quality was pine at 32 cubic meters of air, the website shows.
The rain more than likely delivered a knock-out punch to this Brown County pollen ghost, but if you’re sneezing today, maybe this explains it.
