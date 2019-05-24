Campbell County man indicted for seeking sex with minor online

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A grand jury indicted an Alexandria man accused of sending sexually explicit images over the internet to a person he thought was a minor.
32-year-old Kevin J. Schwarber was arrested March 19 in Covington and charged with one count of the prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor or peace officer for a sex offense, according to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.
The nearly month-long investigation began after officials say Schwarber contacted an undercover detective posing as a minor online.
Beshear’s office says Schwarber asked for details about the minor’s sexual history, asked for sexual images and sent sexually explicit images of himself over the internet.
He was located by detectives through his internet use and taken into custody. Schwarber was held in the Kenton County Jail.
Schwarber has since admitted to communicating with and sending sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor, according to Beshear’s office.
Officials say Schwarber spent one day in the Kenton County Detention Center before posting a $2,500 cash bond.
