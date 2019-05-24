Cincinnati Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Chapter announces Man and Woman of the Year

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The results are in — the local chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) have named their man and woman of the year.
This year’s winners of the 10-week-long, countrywide, fundraising competition are Chris O’Brien and Ashley Havera, officials say.
O’Brien, a Mason, Ohio native, ran his campaign in honor of Brad Hawley, who lost his cancer battle, and raised $82,694 for LLS.
Havera, who is from Indian Hill, Ohio, ran her campaign in honor of her daughter, Maddie, a Leukemia survivor, and raised $249,056.
This year, the competition also named a company of the year. The title went to EMI Research Solutions, who raised $100,000.
Each winner was judged only on fundraising, meaning each dollar counted as one vote, officials said.
The chapter says these fundraising efforts led to a grand total of $1,000,028 all raised to support the nonprofit’s goal of finding cures for blood cancers.
“These exceptional volunteers are all passionate and determined individuals, and leaders in their communities. Together, we are getting closer to LLS’s goal of a world without blood cancer," Tom Carleston, the LLS Tri-State Chapter Executive Director.
LLS says they use programs like Man and Woman of the Year to invest over $1.2 billion in research.
The funds go to research for targeted and immunotherapies, education on blood cancers and support for patients and policies to ensure patient access to treatment.
O’Brien and Havera are now in the running for the national Man and Woman of the year title, which will be announced this summer.
