Colerain father pleads guilty to causing death of 1-year-old daughter

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Colerain Township father pleaded guilty to causing the death of his 1-year-old daughter Friday.
Anthony Worthington was arrested Jan. 7 after telling detectives he thought his daughter ingested methamphetamine before she died, court documents say.
Documents say Worthington’s daughter was found not breathing and unresponsive at a home in the 6600 block of Schweitzerhoff Road on Jan. 4.
Detectives say Worthington told them that he believed his daughter ingested his meth.
During the investigation, Worthington also told authorities that he asked his niece to dispose of a bag of drugs.
Court documents say officers did recover the bag before he was questioned.
Friday, Worthington pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, child endangering, tampering with evidence, and drug posession.
He will be sentenced June 19.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.