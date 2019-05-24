Coney Island opens for season

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - With Memorial Day weekend comes the opening of Coney Island Friday.
Park officials say the 2019 Coney Island season is promising to be one of their most exciting summers with over 30 events.
Highlights include PBS character appearances, Movies Under the Moonlite in Moonlite Gardens, new live shows, the 20th Anniversary of LaRosa’s Balloon Glow featuring Cincinnati Circus and more.
The park opens Friday, one day before the Opening Day festivities with Sunlite Water Adventure from 10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Rides and attractions run noon to 7 p.m.
One heads up, the new Cannonball Cove won’t be open yet because the concrete has not had time to cure properly.
Park officials say they hope to have it open for next week.
