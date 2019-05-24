CPD sending 50 officers to assist Dayton police for weekend rally with ties to KKK

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department is planning to send 50 officers to Dayton this weekend to assist Dayton police during a planned Klu Klux Klan rally.
The rally, which should take place Saturday, has garnered national attention. It has been reported on by national publications such as The Hill, which stated the event is being planned by a group with links to the KKK.
The Dayton Daily News reports that the city’s mayor has asked the community to avoid the downtown area during the event.
Cincinnati police officers will be on-hand in a support and reserve capacity, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
