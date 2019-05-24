Dearborn Co. man killed in off-road vehicle crash

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ind. (FOX19) - An Aurora man was killed in a crash involving a RZR Thursday evening, the Dearborn County Sheriffs Office says.
Officials say the crash happened at 8:40 p.m. at 18421 Ellinghausen Road in Manchester Township.
William W. Yelton, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dearborn County deputies, Manchester Fire and EMS and Aurora EMS personnel were told there was a man unconscious trapped under a 2018 Polaris RZR side by side.
Officials say that upon their arrival, deputies found that Yelton had been freed from under the vehicle and was being treated by EMS.
An investigation found that Yelton was traveling toward State Route 48 when the RZR he was driving ran off the right side of the road and overturned. He was then ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle came to a stop on top of him.
University of Cincinnati Air Care was called to the scene, but the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office pronounced Yelton dead before their arrival.
