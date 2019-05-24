2 adults, toddler hospitalized with burns from hot grease in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Three family members including a 2-year-old girl are recovering after being burned by hot grease left on a stove Thursday night, fire officials said.
A man was trying to take a burning pot of grease outside of a residence in the 800 block of Millkin Street about 9:30 p.m. when he ran into the woman and the toddler, and it spilled on them, according to Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer.
All three were taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital, and then the 2-year-old was airlifted in a medical helicopter to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, he said.
They all suffered first and second degree burns and are all expected to recover, fire officials said early Friday.
The grease just smoked in the pan, it did not escalate to flames, they added.
A neighbor tells FOX19 NOW she heard the commotion and immediately went to try to help.
Kimberly Woods said she provided as much aid as she could.
“The father had her in the bathtub, was running cold water over her arm,” she said. “The dad was also very badly burned, the mom was badly burned. My heart, my prayers, my everything goes out to that family because, honestly, it was horrifying.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.