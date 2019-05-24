Here’s the location of OVI checkpoint Friday night

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - Law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired drivers in Springdale Friday night.
An OVI checkpoint will be held 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the 11700 block of Springfield Pike (Ohio 4) near Lawnview Avenue, according to the Hamilton County OVI Task Force.
Springdale police will join the task force for the operation that also will include extra patrols.
This area was selected for target enforcement to address the ongoing problem of impaired driving in this area, to reduce traffic fatalities and to educate the general public about the task force, a news release states.
Between May 1, 2018 and April 1, there were 99 OVI arrests within a mile of Friday night’s checkpoint location - 62 percent of all OVI arrests made by Springdale police during this time period, according to the task force.
Three OVI arrests were made during a September checkpoint at this location, police said.
