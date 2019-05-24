Military, veterans gets in Reds Hall of Fame and Museum free

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum says all active military members and veterans will get free admission, courtesy of the Sargent Family Foundation.
“Our family is proud to support the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum and all of those who serve or have served our country through military service,” said Ron Sargent. “We thank and recognize them for their courage and sacrifice.”
Hall of Fame Reds players who have served the country include: Johnny Bench, Ewell Blackwell, Smoky Burgess, Harry Craft, Lonny Frey, Warren Giles, Ken Griffey, Sr., Tommy Helms, Bob Howsam, Fred Hutchinson, Brooks Lawrence, Jerry Lynch, Mike McCormick, Joe Morgan, Eppa Rixey, Pete Rose, Johnny Temple and Johnny Vander Meer.
“There is a deep connection between baseball and our nation’s military history,” said Reds Hall of Fame and Museum Executive Director Rick Walls. “We thank the Sargent Family Foundation’s leadership and support for providing this wonderful opportunity for so many to experience the newly renovated museum.”
Military members must show his or her valid military identification card to receive the free admission, team officials say.
