Motorcyclist killed in crash remembered at bike night

UNION TWP, Ohio (FOX19) - Hundreds came together to remember their friend who was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Union Township.
“There’s definitely a lot of emotions going on around us,” said Phillip Ayers.
He is still in disbelief that his friend Tyler James Howe is gone.
Union Township police say Howe was heading west on Ohio Pike when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off the right side of the road dying on the scene.
"When they told me about it, it was heartbreaking. I couldn't even accept it. I didn't want to accept it," said Ayers.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation but police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Ayers says he believes Howe was being chased by another driver causing him to lose control. Right now police say they don’t have any evidence of that, but they are asking any witnesses to come forward.
"He was a very responsible rider and as I said before we've been in car meets where he's laid his bike down at 5 miles per hour in the parking lot because of moisture on the ground. Whether this was a freak accident, that just doesn't add up," said Ayers.
Although Howe is gone, his friends made sure that he will never be forgotten. On Thursday night several bikers rolled into the Western Hills Plaza and together they revved their engines to celebrated a life cut too short.
Now that the riding season is upon us Ayers is reminding other drivers to be on the lookout for motorcycles and to make room on the road.
“If you are a biker or a traveler and a biker goes pass you please don’t take road rage out on them. Don’t side swipe them. Don’t try to cut them off. Don’t throw nothing at them. Let them go it’s not worth it,” said Ayers.
Tyler left behind a daughter and a son.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Union Township Police 513-752-1230
