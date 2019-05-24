Hamilton County father charged with murder in newborn son’s death

SPRINGFIELD TWP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Springfield Township father faces a murder charge in connection with his newborn son’s death, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s office.
Jacob Crews, 33, was arrested Thursday.
He is accused of killing his son, Arlo Crews, while committing a felonious assault on May 11 at their residence in the 10000 block of Lake Park Drive, Springfield Township police wrote in his arrest report.
According to the incident report, officers were called to the home for a report of a 1-month-old possibly choking.
While en route, they received an update that the baby was not breathing.
Upon arrival, one officer immediately started performing CPR before running the baby out to first responders. The child was then taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Arlo Crews died May 12, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
According to court records, investigators determined through interviews and autopsy results the baby suffered multiple fractured ribs and blunt force trauma.
Crews was held overnight without bond at the Hamilton County jail.
His bond was set at $500,000 in a brief hearing Friday morning.
He pleaded not guilty and returns to court next month.
