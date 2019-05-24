Steamy weather for Memorial Day weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Traditionally, this is the first weekend for swimming pools to open. This will be great weather for taking a dip in the more-than-likely chilly water of your pool this weekend. Temperatures will remain above normal (76) throughout the entire weekend with highs Saturday getting near 90. Spotty storms will also be possible in the afternoon hours.
Sunday storms become more likely with a few strong storms possible too. Rainfall totals will be less than an inch. The rain will keep temperatures a little cooler with a high of 83.
Memorial Day will also feature the chance for spotty afternoon storms but overall should be dry. The Reds are home with a double-header playing at 1:10pm and 7:10pm. There is a chance a storm or two could delay play but I don’t expect an all-day rain.
Tuesday will be dry and warm with more storms returning for the middle to the end of the week.
