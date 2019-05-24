Summer-like heat for Memorial Day weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening as a warm front continues north through the region.
Expect afternoon high temps in the mid 80s.
In the region south of that warm front is a very summer-like warm and humid air mass.
There will be a chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms Saturday with afternoon high temps in the upper 80s.
Better chances of thunder arrive Sunday as another cold front approaches the tri-state.
Thunder chances remain for any Memorial Day celebrations.
