Summer-like heat for Memorial Day weekend

Jeff's Friday afternoon forecast
By Jeff Creighton | May 24, 2019 at 4:13 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 11:49 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening as a warm front continues north through the region.

Expect afternoon high temps in the mid 80s.

In the region south of that warm front is a very summer-like warm and humid air mass.

There will be a chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms Saturday with afternoon high temps in the upper 80s.

Better chances of thunder arrive Sunday as another cold front approaches the tri-state.

Thunder chances remain for any Memorial Day celebrations.

