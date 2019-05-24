TriHealth patient info shared with unauthorized student mentee during research project

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A student mentee was recently exposed to patient data while working on a potential research project with a former TriHealth physician, according to TriHealth.
It happened June 8 and June 9. TriHealth says the student was not a TriHealth approved workforce member and, therefore, was not authorized to view the data. Information shared with the student included first and last names of patients, dates of birth, zip codes, ethnicity, life status (deceased or alive) and cancer diagnosis information.
TriHealth is sending letters to inform the 2,433 patients impacted by the disclosure.
Social Security numbers, addresses, insurance and financial information were not shared. TriHealth is not aware of any further access, disclosure, or use of the affected patients’ medical information. TriHealth recommends that healthcare consumers read their insurance statements and bills to ensure accuracy.
