Lawsuit: Heavy rains caused damage at Noah’s Ark attraction in Kentucky

The following is a statement on behalf of the ark attraction: Contrary to some reporting, the damage to certain areas of the Ark Encounter themed attraction was not caused by a “flood.” Further, the damage began occurring approximately two years ago and thus this is not a new development. The damaged areas have already been remediated. The Ark itself does not sit next to the damaged areas. The Ark was built on bedrock and was never in jeopardy. We are highly confident of the merits of our case as we seek a fair resolution with the insurance companies.