Northeast Ohio native dies while climbing near summit of Mount Everest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A graduate of West Geauga High School just reached the summit of Mount Everest before he collapsed and died during the his descent, according to the expedition company Pioneer Adventure.
Donald Cash, who most recently resided in Utah, died on May 22 near the summit of Mount Everest.
Pioneer Adventure says Cash collapsed while taking photographs near the summit. The mountain guides provided CPR and began to drag him down to the nearest camp, but he fainted again. He could not be revived.
The Novelty native quit his job recently to achieve his dream of climbing the tallest mountains in the world, according to Cash’s obituary.
Since his death, his friends have taken to Facebook to express condolences.
“Don Cash was my idol. Everything he did he did with gusto all while treating the people around him wonderfully,” Jim Burchell wrote.
According to his obituary, Cash requested that his body remains on Mount Everest.
Cash’s death comes as more climbers are seemingly climbing to the 29,029-foot summit of Mount Everest than ever before and becoming stuck while doing so.
The volume of climbers and bottlenecks on the mountain, leaving people exposed to the cold elements for extended periods of time, is suspected to have played a role in two other climbing deaths on the same day.
