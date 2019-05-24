Northeast Ohio native dies while climbing near summit of Mount Everest

Donald Cash (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | May 24, 2019 at 4:18 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 8:43 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A graduate of West Geauga High School just reached the summit of Mount Everest before he collapsed and died during the his descent, according to the expedition company Pioneer Adventure.

Heartfelt Condolence: Our Pioneer team is saddened by the news of one of our members' death on Mt. Everest. Mr. Donald...

Posted by Pioneer Adventure Pvt. Ltd. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Donald Cash, who most recently resided in Utah, died on May 22 near the summit of Mount Everest.

Pioneer Adventure says Cash collapsed while taking photographs near the summit. The mountain guides provided CPR and began to drag him down to the nearest camp, but he fainted again. He could not be revived.

The Novelty native quit his job recently to achieve his dream of climbing the tallest mountains in the world, according to Cash’s obituary.

Since his death, his friends have taken to Facebook to express condolences.

“Don Cash was my idol. Everything he did he did with gusto all while treating the people around him wonderfully,” Jim Burchell wrote.

RIP Don Cash My Friend, Don Cash, made it to the summit of Everest last night, but tragically died on the descent.

Posted by Austin Linford on Wednesday, May 22, 2019

According to his obituary, Cash requested that his body remains on Mount Everest.

Cash’s death comes as more climbers are seemingly climbing to the 29,029-foot summit of Mount Everest than ever before and becoming stuck while doing so.

The volume of climbers and bottlenecks on the mountain, leaving people exposed to the cold elements for extended periods of time, is suspected to have played a role in two other climbing deaths on the same day.

