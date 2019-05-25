Police: Missing 7-year-old found deceased in Henry County pond

“It is a sad and terrible outcome to lose this young man,” KSP Post 5 spokesman Trooper Steven Dykes said. "We are truly thankful and appreciative to all of the different agencies that assisted the Kentucky State Police in searching for him. It is certainly not the outcome we ever hope to have, but we can be certain that by joined efforts, every effort was made to find him when every moment counts. Please keep this young man, his family and all those that assisted in the search for him in your thoughts and prayers.”