Rose Lavelle’s parents ready for Women’s World Cup: ‘She wants that medal around her neck’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - It is two weeks until the start of the Women’s World Cup. The Lavelle family is heading to New Jersey for an exhibition game this weekend, and then they’ll make the trip to France to watch Cincinnati’s newest soccer star.
But before all that, they sat down with FOX19.
“It’s the funny thing about trophies,” said Rose Lavelle’s mother, Janet Lavelle. “People collect them. They collect dust -- there’s a box full in the basement.”
“They don’t mean a whole lot to her,” said her father, Marty Lavelle.
Rose Lavelle’s soccer story isn’t unique. Old pictures show the teammates, the water bottles, the medals, and the friendships. But the stories about her soccer talent are unique.
“She was a fun player to watch," says her father.
A natural -- her parents say she just moved at a different speed.
“If you didn’t know soccer and you watched her play, she kind of won you over," said her father.
Called a hard-working, coachable, head-down kind of kid, Rose Lavelle continued turning heads in high school. The Division I Player of the Year at Mount Notre Dame, she won the Greater Cincinnati High School Sportswoman of the Year.
“You know, you enjoy watching your kid play. You enjoy watching them succeed, it’s fun, I had so much joy watching her when she was just a little thing and then, all of a sudden, you go, “Wow,” she’s on the best team in the world," said Janet Lavelle. “When they walk out there, I’m not going to be able to hold it together.”
Together, mom and dad hold onto a lot of their daughter’s soccer stuff: her Big Ten championship ring, her first international goal, and that dusty trophy nearly 10 years old.
And there’s a special book case with three shelves full of family awards and trophies. But there is room on top for one more, and maybe the best is yet to come.
“She doesn’t care about playing in it, she wants to win it. She wants that medal around her neck at the end of the day," said dad.
“Gosh, I just think of her as a little girl looking up to this and every once in a while I go, ‘Wow,’” says mom.
The women’s national team will play Mexico Sunday in a friendly before flying to France and the World Cup. You can watch the games on FOX19 Now.
