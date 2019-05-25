Spotty storms Saturday, strong storms Sunday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Memorial Day weekend will provide plenty of chances to take a dip in the pool, river or lake to keep cool. However, it will also be important to stay alert with spotty storms possible through the weekend.
Saturday will be mainly dry and probably the best day of the long weekend. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s just shy of 90.
A warm front lifting north at this time will retreat south again providing plenty of energy for strong thunderstorms in the Tri-State Sunday afternoon and evening. Some storms could have strong winds, large hail and heavy rain. Sunday will be cooler with a high of 83. Monday spotty storms are again possible but should be more scattered like Saturday. Tuesday actually looks dry right now with warm and humid weather again.
