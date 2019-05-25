CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -A series of upper level disturbances will bring a few chances for showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of the weekend into Memorial Day.
Overnight we run the risk of a shower or thunderstorm with low temps by Sunday morning in the upper 60s.
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day (FAWD). Expect a chance of thunder during the morning hours, with a better, more organized chance for the afternoon and evening hours.
A good portion of the area us under a “Slight Risk” (level 2/5) for severe weather. Damaging winds, hail, and torrential rain will be the primary threats.
Afternoon high temps will climb into the low/mid 80s.
Thunder chances remain for Memorial Day, so keep the umbrella handy.
Warm and humid conditions will be the rule into the middle of the upcoming week.
Sunshine returns briefly on Tuesday, but more rain and thunder return for Wednesday and beyond.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.