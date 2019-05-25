A warm, humid and unsettled holiday weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Get ready for a warm, humid and unsettled Memorial Day weekend!
This afternoon, daytime highs will reach the upper 80s with a few isolated showers/t-storms possible.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. A few that develop, during the afternoon and evening, may be on the stronger side. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the primary threats. Heavy rain will be possible. As a result, flooding is a concern.
Daytime highs will reach the mid 80s Memorial Day with showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening.
The unseasonably warm, unsettled and humid conditions are going to stick around for most of this week.
