89-year-old man sinks 2 hole-in-one shots at Wooster golf course
Mr. Freeman at Wooster Country Club (Source: Wooster Country Club Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | May 24, 2019 at 4:38 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 8:43 PM

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - An 89-year-old golfer is celebrating accomplishments that some golfers half his age can only dream of.

Howard Freeman hit two hole-in-ones in three days at the Wooster Country Club, according to a post on the course’s Facebook page.

The first miraculous shot came with a 132-yard shot with his 5-wood on the eighth hole while playing on May 16.

Freeman hit his second hole-in-one on May 18 using a driver on the 150-yard third hole at Wooster Country Club.

The 89-year-old golfer just celebrated his birthday in April.

