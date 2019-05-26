Fire department: 9-year-old nearly drowns at Symmes Township block party

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A 9-year-old was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after nearly drowning at a block party Saturday afternoon in Symmes Township, according to the Loveland-Symmes Fire Department.
Dispatch said LFSD responded to a call around 2:50 p.m. to a house on Walnutridge Court.
Another child found the 9-year-old boy in the pool at the five-house block party and got adults involved, dispatch said. LSFD was dispatched and the boy was transported by Air Care to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
LFSD said it was unclear why the boy was in the pool. Dispatch could not confirm any updates on the child’s state.
Approximately one-third of accidental drowning deaths in the U.S. are children under 14, according to the Northeast Fire Collaborative. Thirty-four Ohioans aged 1 to 19 drown each year.
