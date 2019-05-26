One injured when car overturns in Anderson Township crash

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - One driver was transported to the hospital after their car overturned on Interstate 275 in Anderson Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Police received a call around 4:42 p.m. and found the driver was traveling westbound on I-275 when their car struck the median, flipped and was overturned.
The driver became trapped and was transported to University Hospital after being extricated from their Black Kia Sorento.
The office could not confirm the cause of the crash.
