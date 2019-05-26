Reds take series from first place Cubs

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Nick Senzel scored four runs, Eugenio Suarez drove in three runs and the Reds’ run of good baseball against the Cubs continued Sunday at Wrigley Field.
Tanner Roark pitched five scoreless innings in a 10-2 win as the Reds won two of a three-game series in Chicago. Roark lowered his earned run average to 3.20 on the season — ranking him top 15 in the National League.
The four runs scored are a career high for Senzel.
“We know we can play with anyone and beat anyone,” Nick Senzel said. “Division games are really important. We’re really happy to take two out of three.”
The Reds return home Monday for a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park.
