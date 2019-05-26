A rumble of thunder possible this evening, severe threat has ended

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The evening and night will be warm and humid and only an isolated thunderstorm is possible. Any thunderstorms that develop this evening and overnight will be fairly weak and not severe.
Memorial Day looks warm and humid and mostly dry. I cannot rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm but nothing big is in the forecast.
This will be an active week with the next widespread rain arriving Wednesday. Both Thursday and Friday will have some rain but cooler, less humid weather is on the way by Friday.
