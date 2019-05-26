Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a severe thunderstorm watch that will continue into the evening.
This is because of the warm and humid air combined with remnants of dissipated thunderstorms called outflow boundaries - the edges of the rain cooled air commonly felt before a thunderstorm arrives -and a big disturbance down river from Cincinnati.
The good news is the rumbles all move east before 8:30 p.m. and Memorial Day looks to be dry.
The main threat into early this evening is large hail and damaging winds. Every thunderstorm has dangerous lightning and these also will have brief torrential downpours that may cause some short-term localized flooding.
