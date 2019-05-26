UC baseball makes first NCAA tournament in 45 years

CLEARWATER, Florida (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati baseball team defeated UConn 22-5 in the American Athletic Conference tournament championship game to reach their first NCAA tournament since 1974.
A.J. Bumpass, Jace Mercer, Mitch Holding and Joey Bellini each hit home runs for the Bearcats. Holding and Mercer, who hit a grand slam, tied a team-high driving in four runs each.
It’s the first AAC championship for the Bearcats and head coach Scott Googins after being picked to finish last in the conference in the preseason poll.
UC will learn their NCAA tournament destination when the field is revealed Monday at noon. You can watch the 64-team bracket release on ESPNU.
