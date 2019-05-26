It’s a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - This afternoon into this evening, showers and thunderstorms are possible. A few storms may reach severe limits with damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy downpours as the primary threats. Localized flooding will be a concern with any rain that develops.
On Memorial Day, high temperatures will reach the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening.
The unseasonably warm, unsettled and humid conditions are going to stick around for most of this week.
