Another Warm, Humid and Unsettled Day

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Watch for areas of fog Monday morning. Otherwise, warm and humid conditions are in the forecast.
The warm, humid and unsettled conditions stick around for another day.
Monday afternoon into this evening, showers and thunderstorms are possible.
A few storms may be on the stronger side with strong wind gusts and heavy downpours as the main threats.
The unseasonably warm, unsettled and humid conditions are going to stick around for most of this week.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.