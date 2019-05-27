Man’s body found near pond at Hollywood Casino

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The coroner was called to Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg after a man’s body was found near the pond Monday morning.
Police said upon arrival, an adult white male was found deceased in the pond at the northwest corner of the pavilion parking garage.
Foul play is not expected and there is no indication he participated in any casino gaming, they said.
The identity of the man has not been released.
No other information was immediately available.
