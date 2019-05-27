Officials: Body found in Ohio River believed to be woman who fell from boat

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A body found in the Ohio River is believed to be that of a woman who fell from a boat last Saturday, according to Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife officials.
The body was located Monday morning near Constance Marina in Hebron.
Officials say they are in touch with the family of Whitney Crank.
The 31-year-old from Erlanger fell overboard when the boat she was riding in hit the wake from another boat near the Brent Spence Bridge.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.