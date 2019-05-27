Caught on camera: Puppy stolen from Mt. Healthy pet store

Caught on camera: Puppy stolen from Mt. Healthy pet store
This individual came into Animal House and stole a shih tzu puppy.
May 27, 2019 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 12:45 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A person was caught on video stealing a shih tzu puppy from a Mt. Healthy pet store on Friday.

The Animal House said the puppy was taken around 5 p.m. on May 24.

The video shows the person putting the shih tzu in a bag before leaving the store.

The individual was seen wearing a red sweat suit, red Izod hat and carrying a Door Dash Bag.

Please help!!! Yesterday, Friday May 24th a Shihtzu puppy was stolen from Animal House. The individual in the red sweat suit, red Izod hat, carrying a Door Dash Bag, entered the store around 5PM and put the puppy in the Door Dash bag and exited the building. If you know who this individual is please contact the Mount Healthy Police Department or Animal House (513) 931-6139 your help would be greatly appreciated. We are very concerned for the well-being of this puppy. Please share!!

Posted by Animal House Cincinnati on Saturday, May 25, 2019

“Due to the recent situation in which a puppy was stolen from our care, we will be implementing a new policy in which puppies can not be picked up and held without the assistance of an Animal House employee. We are aware that our guests enjoy the experience of coming in and loving on the pups, but it’s become difficult to keep an eye on everything that is going. We are all saddened that we have no idea what’s going on with that little life that was stolen from our care. Sorry for any inconvenience, but it’s probably long overdue that we implement the new policy. Thank you for your understanding,” the Animal House posted on Monday.

If you know who the individual is you’re asked to contact the Mount Healthy Police Department or Animal House 513-931-6139.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.