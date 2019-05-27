Caught on camera: Puppy stolen from Mt. Healthy pet store

“Due to the recent situation in which a puppy was stolen from our care, we will be implementing a new policy in which puppies can not be picked up and held without the assistance of an Animal House employee. We are aware that our guests enjoy the experience of coming in and loving on the pups, but it’s become difficult to keep an eye on everything that is going. We are all saddened that we have no idea what’s going on with that little life that was stolen from our care. Sorry for any inconvenience, but it’s probably long overdue that we implement the new policy. Thank you for your understanding,” the Animal House posted on Monday.